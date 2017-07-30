Conway Not Sure Who She Reports To Now

“Kellyanne Conway, whose official title is counselor to the president, declined on Sunday to say whether she and all of the White House staff would report directly to newly-installed Chief of Staff John Kelly after a shakeup in the White House last week that included Reince Priebus’ ouster,” NBC News reports.

Said Conway: “I will speak with General Kelly and the president about that, as will Mr. Scaramucci.”

Anthony Scaramucci has previously said that he reports directly to the president.