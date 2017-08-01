Feeling Sorry for the Mooch

William Cohan: “Yes, mistakes were made. Trusting Trump to stand by him, though, was probably his biggest mistake. Trump is loyal to no one but himself. The tragedy here is that Anthony, who wended his way to the president after turns supporting Scott Walker and Jeb Bush, should never have signed up for the Trump show in the first place. He should never have believed that Trump would somehow treat him differently than he has treated so many others.”

“Anthony had his shot. He blew it. He probably knows it. He is no doubt feeling humiliated. There are probably few people who feel even the slightest bit sorry for him. But I happen to be one of them. I know he knew better than to get involved with Trump, but he could not resist.”

Daily Beast politics editor Sam Stein tweeted: “In all seriousness, this is a sad story. Guy sold his company, divorced his wife, didn’t see his kid’s birth, for . . . this.”

New York Magazine: The Mooch’s 11-day wild ride through Trump’s White House.