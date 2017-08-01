Kelly Already Reaching Out to Democrats

Daily Beast: “Even before he formally started the job, Kelly was reaching out to top Capitol Hill Democrats in hopes of regaining political capital ahead of what is expected to be a bruising fight over tax reform and other administration priorities.”

Said one White House official: “Tax reform is gonna be a heavy lift. No reason to write off/alienate Democrats any more than we already have.”

“A spokeswoman for Nancy Pelosi said that Kelly reached out her over the weekend with the two holding a phone conversation on Sunday. A spokesman for Chuck Schumer… confirmed that Kelly reached out to him as well.”