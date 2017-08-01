Flake Goes ‘Bulworth’ on Us

New York Times: “It seems safe to say that Senator Jeff Flake’s new anti-Trump book is politically contraindicated. His approval ratings in his home state, Arizona, are so low they are somewhere down in a missile silo; according to Politico, the president has privately said he would spend $10 million in the Republican primary to whisk Flake out of the Senate with a broom.”

“Then again, maybe this is what a man who’s facing political expiration does: speaks his mind, goes for broke. Or perhaps he’s simply fed up. Flake was one of the few Never Trumpers in Congress to remain so right through Election Day.”

“Whatever his reasons, Flake has gone ‘Bulworth‘ on us, emulating that movie’s devil-may-care, truth-telling politician, in Conscience of a Conservative: A Rejection of Destructive Politics and a Return to Principle. It’s striking how many influential figures in this slim volume he manages to impale with a stick and then lightly spit-roast.”