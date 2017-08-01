Flake Makes Waves with Trump Takedown

“Jeff Flake’s scathing critique of Donald Trump roiled the Capitol – and potentially his own reelection bid — on Tuesday as the first-term senator pressed his case that the GOP aided and abetted the president’s rise,” Politico reports.

“Flake’s fellow GOP senators applauded him for writing his new book on conservatism, yet few were willing to endorse his central message: Their party has done little to push back against Trump… Even the most ardent Trump critics on Capitol Hill distanced themselves from Flake’s blistering critique, laid out in his newly-released book.”