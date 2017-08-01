GOP Chairman Launches Effort to Shore Up Obamacare

“Republicans on both sides of the Capitol scrambled Tuesday to defuse President Trump’s threat to cut off critical health insurance payments, moving around the president toward bipartisan legislation to shore up the Affordable Care Act,” the New York Times reports.

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN), the influential chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, announced on Tuesday that his panel will begin work in early September on legislation to “stabilize and strengthen the individual health insurance market” for 2018.

Caitlin Owens: What could be in a bipartisan health care package.