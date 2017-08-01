Is Trump’s White House Governable?

Jonathan Swan: “Kelly is an almost perfect lab test of whether a Trump White House can be functional. He has all the ingredients to succeed: He’s been granted unprecedented authority (for Trump), he’s revered by all internally and has no dog in the factional wars in the West Wing. If he fails, we’ll know this White House is truly ungovernable.”

Politico: “White House officials said Kelly is planning to lock down the Oval Office, restricting the number of aides and outside visitors who can wander in. One aide said Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner have agreed to follow Kelly’s rules when it comes to visiting the Oval and sharing information with the president.”