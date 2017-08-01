Wray Confirmed as FBI Director

“The Senate confirmed Christopher Wray as the next FBI director on Tuesday to steer the United States’ premier law enforcement agency through a politically fraught period as it investigates whether any of President Trump’s associates colluded with the Russian government during last year’s election,” the New York Times reports.

“The confirmation of Mr. Wray, a former federal prosecutor, is likely to be a relief to many agents at the FBI who want a strong director to stave off any attempts by the White House to meddle in its investigations.”