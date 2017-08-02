Candidate Says She’s ‘Proud of the Confederacy’

Catherine Templeton (R) made waves in her first public forum as gubernatorial candidate in South Carolina by saying she is “proud of the Confederacy” and pledged “we’re not going to rewrite history” by removing Confederate monuments, the Charleston Post & Courier reports.

Said Templeton: “You cannot rewrite history. I don’t care whose feelings it hurts. You cannot rewrite history.”

She added: “We’re standing on the shoulders of giants in South Carolina. And it’s why are are, who we are, where we are. And I very much respect the men who gave their homes, their fortunes and their lives to put us in this position.”