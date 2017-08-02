Mexican President Denies He Called Trump

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto “is calling into question President Trump’s most recent claims that the leader called him to praise his administration’s work on the U.S.-Mexico border,” CBS News reports.

Said Trump earlier this week: “As you know, the border was a tremendous problem and they’re close to 80 percent stoppage. And even the president of Mexico called me — they said their southern border, very few people are coming because they know they’re not going to get through our border, which is the ultimate compliment.”

Pena Nieto denies that ever happened.