“Two House Democrats who have drawn increasing notice as potential 2020 White House hopefuls after opposing their own party’s leadership are heading to Iowa,” Politico reports.

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) and Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) will join Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL) “as the headliners of the annual Polk County Steak Fry of the Iowa Democratic Party in September… The trips fuel speculation that Moulton and Ryan are considering White House runs.”