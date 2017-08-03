Sean Spicer Still Plans to Exit

Politico: “In the wake of Scaramucci’s departure, Spicer — who committed to staying several weeks to ensure an orderly transition in the press office — briefly considered staying on at the White House to help with Trump’s effort to pass a major tax reform, a policy issue that Spicer had engaged with since stepping back from regular briefings in the last month. But he made it clear to his colleagues by late afternoon on Tuesday that he does not plan to stay on in the White House beyond August.”