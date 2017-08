A new RRH Elections poll in Alabama shows former State Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore (R) edging appointed Sen. Luther Strange (R), 31% to 29%, with Rep. Mo Brooks (R) in third with 18%. Two other candidates are in the single digits.

The top two finishers will compete in a runoff. Moore leads Strange in a runoff as well, 34% to 32%, with 35% still undecided.