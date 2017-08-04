What the Mueller Grand Jury Means

Ryan Lizza: “Grand juries don’t investigate hoaxes, and there are rules against using them for anything resembling a political witch hunt. As several former federal prosecutors told me, the grand jury is significant because it means that Mueller is in the midst of a ‘predicated’ criminal investigation. That is, he has reached the point where he has evidence of criminal conduct.”

“At the same time, the fact that Mueller is using a grand jury does not mean indictments are imminent or even a certainty. In the Clinton e-mail case, a grand jury was impaneled to issue some subpoenas—a fact that was only recently discovered—but it was never used to issue any indictments.”