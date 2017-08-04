Trump Ignores Media Before Vacation

“President Trump has let almost six months pass without holding a solo press conference. Now he’s heading off on a two-week vacation with no immediate plans to meet the press,” CNN reports.

“So how does Trump’s presser record compare to his predecessors? At this point in 2009, President Obama had held 9 solo pressers, many of them about the country’s economic recovery.”

“At the same point in their respective presidencies, George W. Bush had held 3 solo pressers; Bill Clinton had held 8; George H.W. Bush had held 18; Ronald Reagan had held 3; and Jimmy Carter had held 12.”