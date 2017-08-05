Mueller Seeks White House Documents on Flynn

“Investigators working for the special counsel, Robert Mueller, recently asked the White House for documents related to the former national security adviser Michael Flynn, and have questioned witnesses about whether he was secretly paid by the Turkish government during the final months of the presidential campaign,” the New York Times reports.

“Though not a formal subpoena, the document request is the first known instance of Mr. Mueller’s team asking the White House to hand over records.”

