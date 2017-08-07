Trump Slams Blumenthal Over Vietnam Service

President Trump was apparently watching Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) on CNN this morning and lashed out on Twitter:

Interesting to watch Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut talking about hoax Russian collusion when he was a phony Vietnam con artist! … Never in U.S.history has anyone lied or defrauded voters like Senator Richard Blumenthal. He told stories about his Vietnam battles and…. conquests, how brave he was, and it was all a lie. He cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness like a child. Now he judges collusion?