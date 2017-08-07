Trump Has So Far Failed to Unite Republicans

First Read: “Every new president has the golden opportunity to unite his political party — especially when that party has been out of the White House for eight years. But six and a half months into Donald Trump’s time in office, the Republican Party seems as divided as it was a year ago right before Trump’s nomination.”

“Of course, the GOP divisions in 2016 didn’t stop Trump from winning the presidency; in the end, the Republican Party and its voters joined hands to defeat Hillary Clinton. But less than seven months into his presidency, Trump’s biggest missed opportunity during this honeymoon phase very well might be his inability to unite his own party, especially inside Congress.”

“Trump took to Twitter this morning to argue that his base is bigger and stronger than ever… But if Republicans are truly united, then why have they struck out (so far) on health care? Why are they at odds over what to do about the debt ceiling? And why are prominent GOP senators already publishing books criticizing their own president? After all, there’s a difference between Trump’s base and the Republican Party.”