U.S. Will Respond to Russia’s Expulsion of Diplomats

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the Trump administration “has yet to decide how to respond to Russia’s move to expel hundreds of American diplomats, but plans to deliver a response to Moscow by Sept. 1,” the AP reports.

“A day after sitting down in the Philippines with Russia’s top diplomat, Tillerson said he’d asked ‘clarifying questions’ about the Kremlin’s retaliation announced last month following new sanctions passed by Congress and signed by President Trump. The Trump administration has struggled to determine how the move will affect the U.S. diplomatic presence in Russia, as well as the broader implications for the troubled relationship between the nuclear-armed powers.”

New Yorker: The U.S. has more to lose than Russia in spy expulsions.