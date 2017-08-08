Federal Agency Censors Use of Term ‘Climate Change’

“A series of emails obtained by The Guardian between staff at the Natural Resources Conservation Service, a USDA unit that oversees farmers’ land conservation, show that the incoming Trump administration has had a stark impact on the language used by some federal employees around climate change.”

“A missive from Bianca Moebius-Clune, director of soil health, lists terms that should be avoided by staff and those that should replace them. ‘Climate change’ is in the ‘avoid’ category, to be replaced by ‘weather extremes’. Instead of ‘climate change adaption’, staff are asked to use ‘resilience to weather extremes’. The primary cause of human-driven climate change is also targeted, with the term ‘reduce greenhouse gases’ blacklisted in favor of ‘build soil organic matter, increase nutrient use efficiency’. Meanwhile, ‘sequester carbon’ is ruled out and replaced by ‘build soil organic matter’”.