Robertson Claims Fox News Host Was Set Up

Pat Robertson defended Fox News host Eric Bolling “who I think is a straight arrow” and a “very nice man” despite being taken off the air for allegedly texting photos of his penis to colleagues.

Said Robertson: “If you wanted to destroy the Fox News, you really wanted to destroy them, what would you do? Well you would send some salacious material, ostensibly from one of their popular co-hosts or hosts and you’d send it out and then get it publicized and then you have some woman complain that she had gotten this salacious material from this co-host and then she would come to Fox, and Fox is so averse to any kind of legal action that they would immediately take the person off the air, so before long you would have decimated the prime time line up of all the Fox hosts. Easy to do? Absolutely. Is it being done? Probably.”