Mueller Gave Up Millions to Work on Russia Probe

“Robert Mueller left a $3.4 million partner job in the white-shoe law firm WilmerHale… to serve as the special counsel overseeing the law enforcement investigation into whether the Kremlin and the Trump campaign coordinated to impact the 2016 election,” the Washington Post reports.

“Mueller’s public financial disclosure — along with those of seven members of his team — was released after a request from The Washington Post. The document offers a glimpse into who the special counsel and the lawyers he has hired have worked for, and where they have made and invested their money.”

“The documents show that several lawyers on the team, particularly those who came from the private sector, left behind substantial salaries to work on the Russia case.”