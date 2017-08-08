Pence’s Real Power Move

“The vice president’s office hasn’t been one of the competing power centers in President Trump’s faction-riven White House – but the recent arrival of Nick Ayers, the veteran campaign operative now serving as Mike Pence’s chief of staff, is starting to change that,” Politico reports.

“Among the reasons Ayers didn’t join the White House in January was a long-running feud with former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, who reportedly blocked his ascension to the chairmanship of the Republican National Committee in December and, according to one White House aide, worked to keep him out of the administration.”

“With the exception of political director Bill Stepien, a former Chris Christie aide, the political operation is now staffed almost entirely by Pence World operatives.”