Trump’s Low Numbers Come Despite Good Economy

First Read: “What’s especially striking about Trump’s low approval numbers (in the CNN, CBS, Quinnipiac, and Gallup polls) is that they’re coming during relatively good economic times.”

“Indeed, in the same CNN poll showing Trump’s approval rating at 38 percent, 53 percent of Americans say things are going very well/fairly well in the country. And that raises the question: What happens to Trump’s numbers if/when the unemployment rate creeps up? Because right now, most Americans aren’t judging Trump on his stewardship of the economy.”