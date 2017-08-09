The Most Dangerous Moment of Trump’s Presidency

Rick Klein: “The North Koreans did what the North Koreans do, and then President Trump…did what the North Koreans do, too. Trump’s new line is not just red – it’s fiery and furious and now closer than ever to being crossed, since the president’s warning applies to further threats, not just actions.”

“Perhaps it was a strategic attempt to speak in a manner Kim Jong Un would understand. The president said ‘fire and fury like the world has never seen’ and then repeated much of that phrase. But for all Trump’s inconsistencies, one major theme of his critique of his predecessor was on not following through on threats. This – ‘power, the likes of which this world has never seen before’ – is a doozy in that category.”

“We know, or we think we know, the president doesn’t like to convey weakness. We know almost nothing about what Kim Jong Un is thinking. In any event, this might be a good time to have a president who enjoys the trust of the American people and the lawmakers he serves with.”