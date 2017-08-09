De Blasio Regularly Threatens Staffers

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio “is an imperious bully of a boss who threatens his underlings with dire punishment if they fail to meet his demands,” emails obtained by the New York Post reveal.

“‘What do I need to get you guys to follow a direct order? Do you need to experience consequences?’ he threatened in one 2015 diatribe. ‘I’m not raising this again: fix it, or I will [have] no choice but to find a way to penalize people. Not my preference, but I won’t have my instructions ignored.’”

“The emails show de Blasio blowing his top at nearly a dozen aides for failing to make sure phonetic versions of challenging words were included in his speeches and talking points.”