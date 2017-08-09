Guam Officials Downplay North Korea Threat

“Amid new threats of a ballistic missile strike on Guam from North Korea, Guam’s Homeland Security office Wednesday said there is no imminent threat to the island and the Marianas region,” the Pacific Daily News reports.

“Based on communications with military and federal officials, Gov. Eddie Calvo said there’s no change in the threat level to Guam, and he encouraged the public to remain calm.”

Mike Allen: “Of all the dumb things North Korea says, the idea of threatening Guam is one of the dumber.”

Said one insider: “Makes no sense. Attacking anywhere is a suicide mission for the regime. U.S. retaliation would be devastating and complete. Most Korea experts would tell you that if they are going to take their one shot, it will be at a more populated and emotionally connected target.”