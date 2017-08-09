Trump Claims He’s Made Nuclear Arsenal Stronger

President Trump tweets this morning:

My first order as President was to renovate and modernize our nuclear arsenal. It is now far stronger and more powerful than ever before… Hopefully we will never have to use this power, but there will never be a time that we are not the most powerful nation in the world!

A reality check: Business Insider notes Trump’s first executive order was on the Affordable Care Act and that none of his orders in his first 100 days were on the nation’s nuclear arsenal.

And as the New York Times reports, the trillion dollar modernization of nuclear forces started under President Obama.