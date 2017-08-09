Trump Hits New Low in Approval as Base Shrinks

A new Politico/Morning Consult poll shows President Trump’s approval rating slipping to 40%, the lowest point of his young presidency.

The percentage who approve strongly is also at a new low: just 18%.

“That fits with other surveys conducted over the past few weeks, all of which show Trump at or near the low-water marks for each pollster. And there is evidence Trump’s backslide has eroded some of his electoral base: The president has lost ground with Republicans and the independent voters that propelled him to victory.”