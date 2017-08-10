European Diplomats Think Trump Is Dangerous

In interviews with BuzzFeed News, “six top European government officials who’ve had firsthand dealings on the international stage with Trump and his administration describe a president regarded even by allies as erratic and limited, and whose perceived shortcomings are compounded by the ongoing chaos beneath him in the White House.”

“The officials, all speaking on condition of anonymity, voiced similar and consistent concerns, in particular over his unprecedented use of Twitter, which they said demonstrated the lack of normal government controls at the top of the administration… That observation came before Trump’s latest bellicose rhetoric, and the sense of alarm in European governments can only have increased in the last 24 hours.”

“They also believe Trump’s foreign policy is chiefly driven by an obsession with unraveling Barack Obama’s policies.”