Obama Donors Not Committing to Biden

Major donors to former President Obama aren’t committing to Joe Biden, The Hill reports.

“While it is exceedingly early in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, top Obama donors are signaling that Biden cannot depend on their support… None of them would commit to backing Biden, and many of them said they preferred to find a new voice to run against President Trump in 2020.”

Said one: “He’s the opposite of what the party says it wants right now. He’s going to have a tough time if he runs..”