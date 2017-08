Sam Clovis, President Trump’s pick to be chief scientist for the Department of Agriculture, pushed unfounded theories about then-President Obama’s upbringing, CNN reports.

A review of Clovis’s writings and radio broadcasts during 2012 and 2013 has found that he “regularly engaged with fringe theories that were prevalent in the right-wing radio and blogosphere during Obama’s presidency.”

One more thing: He’s not a scientist either.