Trump Escalates Rhetoric on North Korea

President Trump said of North Korea that “things will happen to them like they never thought possible” should the regime attack the United States or its allies, the Washington Post reports.

Trump told reporters that his Tuesday statement warning of “fire and fury” may not have been “tough enough.”

“Trump would not say whether he is considering a preemptive strike on North Korea, and while he said he was open to negotiating with Pyongyang, he said talks over the years had done little to halt the country’s nuclear program.”