Trump Says He Hasn’t Even Thought About Firing Mueller

President Trump told reporters “that he hasn’t given firing special counsel Robert Mueller any thought, despite people close to him telling reporters that he is,” CNN reports.

Said Trump: “I haven’t given it any thought. I’ve been reading about it from you people. You say, ‘Oh, I’m going to dismiss him.’ No, I’m not dismissing anybody.”

But he added: “We have an investigation of something that never took place.”