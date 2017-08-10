Trump Thanks Putin for Expelling U.S. Diplomats

President Trump thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for expelling hundreds of U.S. diplomatic employees from Russia, saying he appreciated the ability to cut the federal government’s payroll, CBS News reports.

Said Trump: “I want to thank him because we’re trying to cut down our payroll and as far as I’m concerned I’m very thankful that he let go of a large number of people because now we have a smaller payroll. There’s no real reason for them to go back. I greatly appreciate the fact that we’ve been able to cut our payroll of the United States. We’re going to save a lot of money.”