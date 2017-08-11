Obama Will Re-Emerge This Fall

Former President Obama “will re-emerge on the national scene this fall, though Democrats expect him to do so with caution,” The Hill reports.

“Aides will huddle with Obama in the coming weeks to plot out what shape the former president’s fall schedule will take. Advisers close to him say that while he will play an active role in helping his party rebuild, much of his work will be behind the scenes.”

“In recent months, Obama has played a larger behind the scenes role than was publicly known.”