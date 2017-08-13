Scaramucci Criticizes Trump’s Reaction to Violence

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci had harsh words for President Trump’s reaction to the violence in Charlottesville this weekend, ABC News reports.

Said Scaramucci: “I wouldn’t have recommended that statement. I think he would have needed to have been much harsher… With the moral authority of the presidency, you have to call that stuff out.”

Scaramucci went on to criticize the influence of the website Breitbart and Chief Strategist Steve Bannon saying that there’s “this sort of ‘Bannon-bart’ influence” in the White House that he thinks “is a snag on the president.”