CEOs Flee Trump’s Manufacturing Council

Intel said that CEO Brian Krzanich was leaving President Trump’s American Manufacturing Council, “the latest executive to distance himself from the president following the weekend’s events in Virginia,” Ina Fried reports.

Said Krzanich: “I resigned to call attention to the serious harm our divided political climate is causing to critical issues, including the serious need to address the decline of American manufacturing. Politics and political agendas have sidelined the important mission of rebuilding America’s manufacturing base.”

Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier quit earlier today and was berated by Trump on Twitter.

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank also said he was leaving the advisory group to focus on inspiring people through “the power of sport.”