Trump Lashes Out at Black CEO Who Quit Panel

President Trump “is facing heated criticism over not publicly condemning white nationalists for inciting this weekend’s bloody confrontation in Charlottesville, but on Monday he criticized the head of Merck pharmaceuticals for quitting a federal panel in protest of Mr. Trump’s equivocal response to the violence,” the New York Times reports.

Said Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier: “America’s leaders must honor our fundamental views by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy, which run counter to the American ideal that all people are created equal.”

Less than hour later, Mr. Trump, responded on Twitter: “Now that Ken Frazier of Merck has resigned from President’s Manufacturing Council, he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!”