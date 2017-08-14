Exchange of the Day

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster was interviewed by Chuck Todd on Meet the Press:

TODD: Can you and Steve Bannon still work together in this White House or not?

McMASTER: I get to work together with a broad range of talented people and it is a privilege every day to enable the national security team.

TODD: You didn’t answer can you and Steve Bannon work in that same White House?

McMASTER: I am, I am ready to work with anybody who will help advance the president’s agenda and advance the security, prosperity of the American people.

TODD: Do you believe Steve Bannon does that?

McMASTER: I believe that everyone who works in the White House who has the privilege, the great privilege every day of serving their nation should be motivated by that goal.