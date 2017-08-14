More Happy Readers

This email made my night:
I’ve been a Political Wire subscriber since you added the feature. I remember seeing Chuck Todd tweet the day you launched it that it was well worth the $50 and I couldn’t agree more, even all these years later! I really have been enjoying the bonus posts model you’ve been using — and posts like this Trump one — smart analysis with good data points that I haven’t seen anywhere else are a big part of the reason why.
I’ve worked in politics for almost 10 years and your site is consistently the one I turn to multiple times a day. Thank you!
And this one too:
I want to join the chorus of appreciative members and say that I am proud to support an intelligent source for understanding national politics. The way stories appear on the front page reminds me of the tapestry of meaning woven in George Packer’s The Unwinding – the sum is far greater than the parts.
Thanks again, and keep weaving that tapestry of the unwinding.
If you enjoy Political Wire, support the site by becoming a member. You’ll get exclusive analysis, new features and no advertising.
