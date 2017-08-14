More Happy Readers

This email made my night:

I’ve been a Political Wire subscriber since you added the feature. I remember seeing Chuck Todd tweet the day you launched it that it was well worth the $50 and I couldn’t agree more, even all these years later! I really have been enjoying the bonus posts model you’ve been using — and posts like this Trump one — smart analysis with good data points that I haven’t seen anywhere else are a big part of the reason why.

I’ve worked in politics for almost 10 years and your site is consistently the one I turn to multiple times a day. Thank you!