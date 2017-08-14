De Blasio May Run for President

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio “is putting out feelers to run for president, spreading whispers that Bernie Sanders, 75, and Elizabeth Warren, 68, are too old,” the New York Post reports.

“De Blasio, 56, will claim he’s the rightful standard bearer for the progressive wing of the Democratic party.”

Said one Democratic insider: “He thinks he’s going to coast to re-election victory. His people are sending out overtures asking where he should go next and whom he should meet on a national level.”