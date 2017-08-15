Democrat Runs with Pledge to Vote Against Pelosi

Paul Davis (D) announced his entrance into the race for the Kansas 2nd congressional district with a promise that if elected, “he does not plan to vote for Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the current House Democratic leader and former speaker of the U.S. House when Democrats last held the majority,” the Kansas City Star reports.

Said Davis: “This is a broken Congress right now, and I think the leaders of both political parties bear responsibility for that. And I think that we need new leadership in both political parties.”