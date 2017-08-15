Nine Months Later

McKay Coppins profiles Trump campaign aides A.J. Deglado and Jason Miller who “engaged in a romance that had been forged in the frenetic final weeks” of the presidential race. After the campaign, Miller returned to his pregnant wife who recently gave birth to their child.
A few weeks later, Delgado also gave birth to a Miller child.
The secret relationship, and bitter breakup, between these two high-profile Republicans—both of whom became cable news stars in 2016 as Trump campaign surrogates—has been the subject of widespread speculation in Washington since last December, when the scandal first burst into public view, causing Miller to turn down the job of White House communications director. The story faded from view in the months that followed, but it resurfaced last week in the gossip pages of the New York Post—prompting a flurry of late-night tweets from Delgado, and a rash of national news coverage.
In a series of interviews, Delgado told me her full story for the first time.