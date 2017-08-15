Trump Cribbed His Remarks Straight From Fox News

Wired: “Trump notoriously picks up proclamations from either Twitter or his cable news habit, of which Fox News plays a significant role. That Trump’s divisive comments Tuesday appear to stem from sources with a national audience suggests that they shouldn’t have come as a complete surprise—and that the white supremacists marching through Virginia this past weekend have far more apologists than one might have assumed.”

“To help you get a glimpse of how Trump’s Nazi-friendly statements formed, here are his more salient points, traced to the likely source.”

Daily Beast: Fox News’ Tucker Carlson helps Trump push ‘both sides’ narrative.