Ex-Trump Aides Start Voter ‘Registration’ Effort

“With President Trump’s poll numbers slipping, a group of the president’s former campaign aides is beginning an effort to encourage new voters in parts of the country that supported him in the election, and to stop what they contend are illegal votes in Democratic areas,” the New York Times reports.

“The former aides are starting a group called Look Ahead America to identify ‘disaffected’ rural and working-class Americans who either do not vote or are not on the voter rolls… Look Ahead America also seeks to discourage or invalidate ‘fraudulent’ votes by deploying poll watchers with cameras, and through what it called a forensic voter fraud investigation to identify ‘votes cast in the names of the deceased, by illegal immigrants or non-citizens.'”