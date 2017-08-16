GOP Voters Side with Trump Over McConnell

A new Politico/Morning Consult poll finds Republican voters are taking President Trump’s side in his war with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“The poll shows more GOP voters think Trump is looking out for the party’s best interests than think McConnell is. By a more than three-to-one margin, they say that Trump is more in touch with Republican voters and that Trump is more honest. More evidence Trump has the upper hand, at least among Republicans: McConnell’s favorability rating among GOP voters is down over the past three weeks, and half of Republicans say Trump’s attacks against him were appropriate.”