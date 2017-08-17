Corker Says Trump Lacks Stability and Competence

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) that President Trump “has not yet been able to demonstrate the stability, nor some of the competence that he needs to demonstrate in order to be successful,” NPR reports.

Said Corker: “He also recently has not demonstrated that he understands the character of this nation. He has not demonstrated that he understands what has made this nation great and what it is today.”

Corker also warned that without that, “our nation is going to go through great peril” and called for “radical change” at the White House.