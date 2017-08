Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) told Vice News that he questioned President Trump’s moral authority following the tragedy in Charlottesville.

Said Scott: “I’m not going to defend the indefensible… Trump’s comments on Monday were strong. His comments on Tuesday started erasing the comments that were strong. What we want to see from our president is clarity and moral authority. And that moral authority is compromised when Tuesday happened. There’s no question about that.””