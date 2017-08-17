Ivanka and Jared Are Disappointed Again

“A clear pattern has emerged when President Trump does something highly controversial or deeply offensive to large chunks of America. Within 24 hours, a story is leaked about how Ivanka and Jared are disappointed or tried to stop it,” Axios reports.

“Jared and Ivanka provided some hope for some on the left who hoped the duo would have power to dissuade President Trump from some of his most extreme promises. But the truth is, they only have so much influence. And their shock and dismay always get conveniently leaked to the media to distance them from Trump’s most controversial acts.”